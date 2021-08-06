Hulu: The 10 best films to see tonight

Wolfe Video

Hulu dropped a ton of films to welcome in August. My picks include: Attack The Block (2011), Black Swan (2009), Contagion (2011), Mad Max (1980), Mirror Mirror (2012), Mud (2013), Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987), Thelma & Louise (1991) and Transcendence (2014).

A few more gems arrive later in the week. On Thursday came Princess Cyd (2017). The feel-good drama follows Cyd Loughlin, a headstrong teen athlete sent to visit her aunt, an author of religious fiction. In the new neighbourhood, Cyd explores her sexuality and falls in love with a girl.

Try another notable arrival on Sunday: The Party (2017), a British black comedy featuring a stunning ensemble, including Patricia Clarkson, Cillian Murphy, Kristin Scott Thomas and Timothy Spall. It follows politician Janet, who throws a party at her London apartment with an assortment of elite guests. To her dismay, a domestic war ensues.

If those options don't take your fancy, check out the list of best Hulu originals below.

Read more: The 38 best TV shows to watch on Hulu | Everything you need to know to sign up to Hulu

Best Hulu Original movies

Documentary

Hulu It was only a matter of time before a documentary chronicling the remarkable story of teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg came around. I Am Greta is an intimate look at Thunberg's one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish parliament. We also see a little of her life as a shy student with Asperger's. The rare footage is in the sure hands of Swedish director Nathan Grossman, following Thunberg's galvanizing impact from those steps to the rest of the world.

Hulu On the surface this extraordinary documentary from Bing Liu is a love letter to skateboarding. But scratch a little deeper and you'll find Minding the Gap's vast depths. A rich and thoughtful tale of young people growing up in 21st century America, it explores domestic trauma, systemic racism and classism. It resonates beyond the skatepark.

Comedy

Plan B (2021) Hulu This road trip comedy covers familiar territory, but that doesn't make it any less enjoyable. Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles star as odd best friends: one a straight-laced student, the other a slacker who helps the former track down a Plan B pill in conservative small-town South Dakota -- within 24 hours of a regrettable first sexual encounter. Following in the footsteps of the fast-paced and fresh Booksmart, Plan B is a witty, bawdy ride that holds nothing back.

Hulu Palm Springs slots right into the charming indie movie category: Its fresh sci-fi premise acts as a gateway to exploring deeper ideas. Cristin Miloti and Andy Samberg star as Sarah and Nyles, two strangers who meet at a wedding and get up to all sorts, including stumbling into a Groundhog Day time loop. Their only chance of escape seems to be tied to having personal breakthroughs. Very much sticking the landing, Palm Springs should be on your list of viewing destinations.

Hulu Big Time Adolescence is a coming-of-age movie told with an emphasis on the messiness of growing up. Pete Davidson plays a slacker who befriends 16-year-old Mo. His influence sees Mo try new things, from alcohol to impressing girls at parties. Lessons, as you can expect, are learned. A smart ensemble, including Jon Cryer, is the cherry on the cake bringing together this heartfelt gem.

Romance

Hulu If you like your Christmas movies with a dash of substance, then Happiest Season is one of the best new gems to slide onto your holiday viewing shelf. Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star as loving couple Abby and Harper, who encounter a single spanner in their relationship: Harper hasn't come out to her conservative family yet. Delivering all the warmth of a Hallmark card with none of the cheesiness, and bolstered by a stellar supporting cast including Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Dan Levy, Happiest Season is a smart, modern Christmas movie with emotional punch.

Drama

Nomadland (2020) Cortesía de TIFF Chloé Zhao's Nomadland has been sweeping awards at film festivals and unsurprisingly won best picture, best director and best actress at the Oscars. Zhao's a true workhorse, directing, editing and writing this contemplative and fascinating drama about a woman (Frances McDormand) who leaves her home to travel around the American West. Get this: Members of the supporting cast are real-life nomads playing fictionalized versions of themselves. See this extraordinary piece of filmmaking from the director who'll bring her unique lens to Marvel's Eternals later this year.

Thriller

Hulu Sarah Paulson's had a big year, starring in Mrs. America, Ratched and now Run, a thriller from Aneesh Chaganty (check out his excellent directorial debut Searching). In Run, Paulson plays Diane Sherman, a mother looking after her daughter Chloe (Kiera Allen), who uses a wheelchair. But their mother-daughter relationship is more disturbing than it seems. Be captivated by the suspense, mystery and horror as Diane takes helicopter parenting to a new level.

Horror

Hulu As the great Fleabag once said, "Hair is everything." Bad Hair might just take that to the next level. The horror satire set in the '80s follows a young woman who reluctantly agrees to get a weave -- but changing her image to please the image-obsessed music industry has its consequences. Absurdly funny and disturbing at the same time, Bad Hair unravels an entertaining fable that reflects on modern life.