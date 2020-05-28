Hulu tests watch party feature that lets people stream as a group

Hulu

Hulu is testing a new watch party feature that lets you virtually binge shows with your friends and family.

Starting Thursday, subscribers with Hulu's no-ads plan can access the test through the "Watch Party" icon on the details pages of shows and movies, the company said. They'll then be given a link to invite other people to the party. The party feature can support up to eight people.

While in the party, viewers have access to a chat function that allows them to react in real time to the shared show or movie.

The new watch party function also gives viewers the ability to control their own playback options without affecting the rest of the group. If one viewer chooses to hit the pause button for a quick snack or bathroom break, Hulu says they can catch up to the rest of the group by pressing the "click to catch up" button in the chat.

The feature is being tested on Hulu.com and will be compatible with PCs and Macs.

Netflix, HBO Go and HBO Now have similar party features, but through third-party extensions. Netflix Party is a free add-on for Google Chrome that lets you remotely binge watch Netflix with friends and family. The group watch function of HBO Go and Now is an app by virtual movie theater company Scener, available through Chrome.

