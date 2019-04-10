Hulu series to star Kate McKinnon as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, report says

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hulu has ordered a limited series about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes called "The Dropout," which will star Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Deadline reported Wednesday. McKinnon will also executive produce the series, according to the report.

The series will reportedly include 6 to ten episodes, and will be based on ABC News' podcast of the same name about Holmes and her company. The team behind the podcast, host and creator Rebecca Jarvis and producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson, will also be executive producers on the series, according to Deadline.

The Dropout podcast, which launched in January, was also made into a documentary for ABC News' 20/20 last month.

Theranos, a health care startup that set out to revolutionize blood testing, turned out to be a multibillion-dollar fraud. The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged Theranos, Holmes and former President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani last year, alleging false promises surrounding a portable blood analyzer.

Last month, Disney (which owns ABC) completed its takeover of major parts of 21st Century Fox, a year after their agreement to merge in a $71.3 billion deal. As part of the deal, Disney acquired Fox's 30% stake in Hulu.

A documentary called The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley aired on HBO last month.

Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.