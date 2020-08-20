Hulu September 2020: Every new movie and show coming this month

Welcome to September! To help you recover from your socially distanced summer, Hulu is dropping some real treats for us this month.

First up, we have season two of Pen15, one of my favorite shows from last year which drops on the 18th. If you're not familiar with the series, Pen15 follows Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine who play 13-year-old versions of themselves (and before you ask, yes they do look like fully grown women in braces) surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. It's awkward, it's real, and it's absolutely hilarious. Peep the season two trailer for this Hulu Original here:

Next we have Woke, another Hulu Original starring the wonderful Lamorne Morris. Woke follows Keef, a Black cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an incident with the cops changes everything. It's got social commentary and cartoon soda bottles. What more do you need? Woke is out on the 9th, and you can check out the trailer below:

And finally, here's the full list of everything coming to Hulu:

Sept. 1

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

Sept. 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

Sept. 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Sept. 6

Awoken (2019)

Sept. 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Sept. 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

Sept. 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Sept. 10

Prisoners (2013)

Sept. 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (Funimation)

Sept. 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

Sept. 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Sept. 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

Sept. 20

The Haunted (2020)

Sept. 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

Sept. 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

Sept. 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

Sept. 24

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans (2019)

Sept. 25

Judy (2019)

Sept. 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

Sept. 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob's Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

Sept. 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

Sept. 30

Southbound (2015)