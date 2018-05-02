Hulu renews The Handmaid's Tale for third season

George Kraychyk/Hulu

Hulu Wednesday unveiled a host of new shows and renewals for popular series, including a third season for its Emmy winner The Handmaid's Tale.

Wednesday at a presentation to advertisers in New York known as a Newfront, Hulu announced new original series including Four Weddings and a Funeral from Mindy Kaling; and comedy Ramy from Ramy Youssef; and a year-round horror event series from Get Out producer Jason Blum's independent TV studio, called Into The Dark.

Streaming video services are producing original programming at breakneck pace to ensure they have their grips on the shows and movies that will fuel your watercooler talk and suck you in as a subscriber. Rival Netflix's budget could hit an eye-popping $8 billion this year. Hulu's budget for original shows is smaller than Netflix's, but the streaming service is an online pipeline for the programming of some of the biggest television companies in the world. Its owners include Comcast's NBCUniversal, ABC-owner Disney, 21st Century Fox, as well as minority investor Time Warner, which owns HBO and CNN.

The Handmaid's Tale had its second season premiere last week to double the audience of the year before. It was the first series on a streaming video service to win the Emmy Award for best drama.

Hulu confirmed Wednesday that it has ordered a series Four Weddings and a Funeral, based on the 1994 movie, produced by Mindy Kaling. It will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events. The service also ordered Ramy, a comedy series based on the real-life experiences of Ramy Youssef, a first generation American Muslim "who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood."

Into The Dark will be a monthly horror event series from Blum's independent TV studio, Blumhouse. It will include 12 standalone episodes, with a new installment released on the first Friday of every month throughout the year. Each episode is inspired by a holiday from the month of it release. The first story, The Body, premieres on Oct. 5. It follows a stylish LA hitman who assumes self-absorbed partiers in the city won't pay attention to his latest victim if he passes it off as a charade.

Also at the presentation, Hulu announced that it has crossed 20 million subscribers and said it would be introducing the ability to download content for offline viewing.

