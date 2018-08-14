Hulu renews Castle Rock for a second season

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Hulu is renewing Castle Rock, the subscription streaming video service's psychological horror series set in Stephen King's universe of characters, for a second season.

Before its debut last month, Hulu executives were looking forward to Castle Rock possibly becoming a hit. Hulu has notched some high-profile wins since it ramped up its originals effort to better compete with Netflix. Its show The Handmaid's Tale is the first and only series from a streaming service to win the Emmy for best drama series, the crown jewel of TV awards. But even though Hulu has been increasing subscribers, it remains much smaller than Netflix.

On Tuesday, Hulu said that Castle Rock was its most widely watched original series yet on the day of its premiere and that it had one of Hulu's highest "view-through rates" in its first and second weeks. The fifth episode will be live Wednesday.