Hulu's out with Fyre Fraud, a documentary about the doomed 2017 Bahamas music festival that eventually led to its organizer serving six years in prison after admitting to fraud.
The service's take on what happened at the festival debuts Monday, just days before Netflix's Fyre Festival: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, which will hit that streaming service on Friday.
"Hulu surprise dropping its Fyre Fest documentary today, mere days before Netflix was set to drop its own, is the level of aggressive pettiness I'm here for," Variety's Caroline Franke tweeted.
Either way, if you wanted a deep dive into what led to the disastrous festival, by the end of the week you'll have two options.
Discuss: Frye fight: Hulu and Netflix go toe-to-toe with films about doomed fest
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.