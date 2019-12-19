Hulu outage prevents videos from playing

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Hulu is suffering an outage late Thursday afternoon, with video playback going down. While the streaming platform's app and website will load and allow you to browse and select a movie or TV show to watch, the video won't then play.

"We're having trouble playing this," an error message says. "Rest assured, we're working on it."

Down Detector reported more than 25,000 complaints as of 3 p.m. PT., with 92% of those associated with video streaming functionality.

Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.