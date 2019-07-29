Delta is expanding its in-flight entertainment offerings after equipping its 700th plane with seat-back screens. In addition to the Delta Studio lineup, a free service on the airline, passengers can now watch Hulu Originals starting this August. Delta's partnership with the streaming service will bring 13 original shows to the airline's in-flight entertainment, according to the airline on Monday.
Starting in August, passengers will be able to watch:
- The Handmaid's Tale (season 1, episodes 1-3)
- The Mindy Project (season 4, episodes 1-6)
- Marvel's Runaways (season 1, episodes 1-3)
- Castle Rock (season 1, episodes 1-3)
- Casual (season 1, episodes 1-3)
- Light as a Feather (season 1, episodes 1-3)
- The Act (season 1, episodes 1-3)
- Shrill (season 1, episodes 1-3)
- Batman and Bill
- Fyre Fraud
- Ask Dr. Ruth
- Minding the Gap
- Into the Dark: New Year, New You
Ekrem Dimbiloglu, director of onboard product and customer experience, said customers rate entertainment as a top priority on Delta, which was a motivating factor behind the decision.
Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Lion King remake might be too realistic for its own good: Jon Favreau's version of the classic offers incredibly lifelike characters, but at what cost?
Watch all the trailers from San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Rick and Morty, Picard, The Witcher, Watchmen, It 2, Top Gun 2. See them all here!
Discuss: Hulu Originals are coming to Delta's in-flight entertainment
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.