Delta

Delta is expanding its in-flight entertainment offerings after equipping its 700th plane with seat-back screens. In addition to the Delta Studio lineup, a free service on the airline, passengers can now watch Hulu Originals starting this August. Delta's partnership with the streaming service will bring 13 original shows to the airline's in-flight entertainment, according to the airline on Monday.

Starting in August, passengers will be able to watch:

The Handmaid's Tale (season 1, episodes 1-3)

The Mindy Project (season 4, episodes 1-6)

Marvel's Runaways (season 1, episodes 1-3)

Castle Rock (season 1, episodes 1-3)

Casual (season 1, episodes 1-3)

Light as a Feather (season 1, episodes 1-3)

The Act (season 1, episodes 1-3)

Shrill (season 1, episodes 1-3)

Batman and Bill

Fyre Fraud

Ask Dr. Ruth

Minding the Gap

Into the Dark: New Year, New You

Ekrem Dimbiloglu, director of onboard product and customer experience, said customers rate entertainment as a top priority on Delta, which was a motivating factor behind the decision.

Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

