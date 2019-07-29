CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Hulu Originals are coming to Delta's in-flight entertainment

You'll soon be able to watch your favorite Hulu exclusives while flying Delta.

r20ife-screens-on-777

Thirteen Hulu Originals are coming to Delta in August. 

 Delta

Delta is expanding its in-flight entertainment offerings after equipping its 700th plane with seat-back screens. In addition to the Delta Studio lineup, a free service on the airline, passengers can now watch Hulu Originals starting this August. Delta's partnership with the streaming service will bring 13 original shows to the airline's in-flight entertainment, according to the airline on Monday.

 Starting in August, passengers will be able to watch: 

  • The Handmaid's Tale (season 1, episodes 1-3) 
  • The Mindy Project (season 4, episodes 1-6) 
  • Marvel's Runaways (season 1, episodes 1-3)
  • Castle Rock (season 1, episodes 1-3)
  • Casual (season 1, episodes 1-3)
  • Light as a Feather (season 1, episodes 1-3)
  • The Act (season 1, episodes 1-3) 
  • Shrill (season 1, episodes 1-3) 
  • Batman and Bill
  • Fyre Fraud
  • Ask Dr. Ruth
  • Minding the Gap
  • Into the Dark: New Year, New You

Ekrem Dimbiloglu, director of onboard product and customer experience, said customers rate entertainment as a top priority on Delta, which was a motivating factor behind the decision.

Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Now playing: Watch this: Disney is set to completely take over Hulu
2:05

The Lion King remake might be too realistic for its own good: Jon Favreau's version of the classic offers incredibly lifelike characters, but at what cost?

Watch all the trailers from San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Rick and Morty, Picard, The Witcher, Watchmen, It 2, Top Gun 2. See them all here!

Next Article: Among the redwoods, tech steps in to save endangered birds