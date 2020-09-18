Get set for October, everyone! We're on the home stretch now. Hulu's ready to break out the decorative headstones and jack-o-lanterns because it's Hulu-ween, baby!
To mark the occasion, Hulu has a couple of really great originals coming our way. Marvel's Helstrom is some magical antihero fun, and it's coming on Oct. 16. Horror/satire Bad Hair, coming on the 23rd, features a stellar cast that includes Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox and James Van Der Beek. Monsterland, dropping on the 2nd, is an anthology series based on Nathan Ballingrud's North American Lake Monsters stories, and it's sure to be the perfect spooky treat. Check out the trailer below:
If you're looking for some spooky-lite entertainment, Hulu has you covered too. Chill out with some easy watching reality shows like Halloween Baking Championship, Halloween Wars or even What to Expect When You're Expecting, which is perhaps the scariest movie of all.
Check out the full list:
Oct. 1
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
Hell's Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31
A Beautiful Mind
Across The Line
After Life
Anti-Trust
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity Blood Ties
Blue City
The Curse Of Downers Grove
Deep Blue Sea
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Drugstore Cowboy
The Executioners
The Express
The Eye
Fallen
Girls Against Boys
Good Hair
Guess Who
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
House Of 1000 Corpses
The Hurt Locker
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview With the Vampire
Joe
Judy & Punch
Kicking & Screaming
Killers
Lady in a Cage
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Martyrs
Mud
Nurse 3D
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
The Portrait of a Lady
The Quiet Ones
Raging Bull
The Sandman
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
The Skull
Snakes On A Plane
Spaceball
Species
Superbad
Thanks for Sharing
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire
Wayne's World 2
When A Stranger Calls
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard
Oct. 2
Monsterland: Complete Season 1 Connecting: Series Premiere
Oct. 3
Ma Ma
Oct. 4
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere
Oct. 5
Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)
Oct. 7
Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Ellen's Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
Next: Series Premiere
Oct. 8
Scream 4
Oct. 9
Terminator: Dark Fate
Oct. 11
Infamous
Savage Youth
Scotch: A Golden Dream
Oct. 12
The Swing Of Things
Oct. 14
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere
Oct. 15
The Purge: Complete Season 2
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies
High Strung
It Came from the Desert
Life After Basketball
Playing with Fire
The Escort
Oct. 16
Helstrom: Complete Season 1
The Painted Bird
Oct. 17
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode
Oct. 18
Friend Request
Oct. 19
America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks: Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 20
The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4
Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love
Oct. 22
Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere
Oct. 23
Bad Hair: Film Premiere
Superstore: Season 6 Premiere
Oct. 26
Homeland: Complete Season 8
What to Expect When You're Expecting
Oct. 29
American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
Bad Therapy
