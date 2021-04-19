Hulu May 2021: Everything new coming this month

Welcome to May! Oh how the time flies -- another month, another list of fun things coming to Hulu. This month we have season 3 of the Hulu original Shrill landing on May 7 and a new Marvel show called Marvel's M.O.D.O.K..

The show features the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. It's very Adult Swim, it's very Archer, it's very much not a kid's show. Check out the trailer below!

Here's the full list:

May 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 45

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 - 6

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6

Texicanas: Complete Season 1

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant's Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

May 2

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

May 3

The Legend of Baron To'a (2020)

May 4

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 - 12

Love Sarah (2021)

May 5

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

May 6

The Unicorn (2018)

May 7

Shrill: Complete Season 3

Little Fish (2021)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 10

Wander Darkly (2020)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

May 14

MLK/FBI (2021)

May 15

A Perfect Ending (2012)Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

May 18

Supernova (2020)

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

May 21

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Series premiere

May 22

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

May 25

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 - 10

May 26

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere

May 27

Madagascar: A Little Wild

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12

May 29

PLAN B (2021)

The Vigil (2021)

May 31

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)