Welcome to March! These articles are the only way I'm able to tell that time is passing. It also helps getting to see what goodies we are being treated to this month on Hulu.

A highlight this month is season 4 premiere of Good Girls, the NBC dramedy starring Retta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman. If you're not aware, the series follows these three women as they dip their toes into, say, more nefarious means of making money. Yes, they break bad. It's both a delight and incredibly stressful to watch, and I wholeheartedly recommend. Season 4 starts March 8.

If you're more into documentaries, kid 90 is one to watch. As a teenager in the '90s, actress Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went. She documented hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years. After all this time, kid 90 unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the '90s, balancing childhood and fame pre-internet and social media explosion. Perfect for those wanting to lean into their nostalgia!

Check out the full list below:

March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)



March 2

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)



March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)



March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)



March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)



March 7

Proxima (2019)



March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)



March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)



March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)



March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere

Farewell Amor (2020)



March 14

Buddy Games (2019)



March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)



March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

Available March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)



March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)



March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)



March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)



March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)



March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

100% Wolf (2020)



March 25

Collective (2019)



March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)



March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)