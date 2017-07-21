Sarah Tew/CNET

The Hulu app on your Amazon Fire TV device is about to get an upgrade.

The streaming service is rolling out its redesigned app as well as its Live TV service to Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Sticks Friday, Hulu said in a blog post.

Hulu updated its app in May and launched on Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS and Xbox One.

"Focusing on a handful of devices allowed us to learn a lot from our viewers on those devices and make many improvements over the past few weeks," Hulu's head of product, Richard Irving, said in the post.

Amazon did not have any further comment.

In addition to its well-known on-demand service, starting at $8 per month, Hulu's new Live TV service will also be available on Fire TV. For $40 a month, subscribers get additional features including 50 hours of cloud DVR recording storage, two simultaneous streams, and up to six profiles per account.

If you've already got Amazon Fire TV or an Amazon Fire Stick, your device will upgrade with the Hulu app automatically.

