Hulu June 2020: Every new movie and show coming this month

Welcome to June! It's been... I don't know how long since quarantine started. I only measure time by these articles now. Here's all the fun new (and old) stuff coming to Hulu this month.

Highlights this month include Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. Lakshmi takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. It's a delicious feast for the eyes -- just don't watch on an empty stomach.

Check out the full list below:

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 2 premiere

Match Game: Season 5 premiere

Children's Hospital: Complete series



Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete seasons 1 to 3



10 Year Plan (2014)



4th Man Out

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)



Born to be Wild (2011)



Casino (1995)



Charlie Wilson's War (2007)



Cliffhanger (1993)



Constantine (2005)



Dave (1993)



Digging for Fire (2015)



Dirty Dancing (1987)



Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)



Equilibrium (2002)



Fair Game (2010)



Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)



Futureworld (1976)



Grown Ups (2010)



Happily N'Ever After (2007)



Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)



Honey (2003)



Honey 2 (2011)



I Am Legend (2007)



I Love You, Beth Cooper



I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)



Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)



Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)



Kingpin (1996)



Losing Isaiah (1995)



Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)



Meet the Fockers (2004)



Meet the Parents (2000)



Mo' Money (1992)



My Girl (1991)



My Girl 2 (1994)



Nate and Hayes (1983)



October Sky (1999)



Quigley Down Under (1990)



Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)



Sex Drive (2008)



The American President (1995)



The Cookout (2004)



The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)



The Pawnbroker (1964)



The Scout (1994)



The Tuxedo (2002)



The Wood (1999)



The X-Files (1998)



Thelma & Louise (1991)



Trade (2007)



Treading Water (2013)



True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)



Undertow (2004)



Up in the Air (2009)



Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)



Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)



You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)



Zardoz (1974)





June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)



June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)



June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)



June 6

The Appearance (2018)



June 7

Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1



June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete season 1

Radiant: Complete season 1

From Paris with Love (2010)



June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series premiere



June 10

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete season 7



June 12

Crossing Swords: Series premiere

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New episode premiere

Don't: Series premiere

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child's Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)



June 13

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)





June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The US vs. John Lennon (2006)



June 16

Brockmire: Complete season 4

Larry Crowne (2011)



June 17

Nostalgia (2018)



June 18

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)



June 19

Love, Victor: Series premiere Hulu Original

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series premiere

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart's War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)



June 21

The Chi: Complete season 3



June 22

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)



June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie's Angels (2019)



June 29

Carrion (2020)



June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That's My Boy (2012)