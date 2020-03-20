Hulu is down as users complain of videos not loading

Comcast

Video streaming service Hulu is having an outage, with the Disney-owned platform showing error messages when users try to play videos. "We're having trouble playing this," the message says. "Rest assured, we're working on it." Others got hit with a "load playlist health check failed" message.

Complaints have spiked, with more than 3,600 reports on Down Detector since around 2:00 p.m. PT.

Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the Hulu Support Twitter account responded to one complaint from a user who couldn't get a show to load by suggesting they work through buffering issues by turning off devices or logging out of the app.

The outage comes at a time when many people are being forced to work from home and schools have closed amid the coronavirus spread. Users took to Twitter to complain, with one telling Hulu, "You can't be down while we're all self-quarantining."

Okay so it’s not my WiFi... it’s @hulu that’s not working. Moved on to Disney+. — .kelsey. (@KelsoLovelyy) March 20, 2020