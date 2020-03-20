Hulu is back up again after users complain of videos not loading

Comcast

Video streaming service Hulu is back up after its Friday outage, after the Disney-owned platform displayed error messages when users tried to play videos. "We're having trouble playing this," the message said. "Rest assured, we're working on it." Others got hit with a "load playlist health check failed" message.

Complaints spiked around 2 p.m. PT, with more than 3,800 reports on Down Detector over a two-hour period.

Hulu Support tweeted its developers "were able to put changes in place to mitigate the interruption" at 3:50 p.m. PT. "Please reboot your device to start streaming, and let us know if you run into any further trouble."

We've got you covered now! Our developers were able to put changes in place to mitigate the interruption. Please reboot your device to start streaming, and let us know if you run into any further trouble. — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) March 20, 2020

The outage came at a time when many people are being forced to work from home and schools have closed amid the coronavirus spread. Users took to Twitter to complain, with one telling Hulu, "You can't be down while we're all self-quarantining."

Okay so it’s not my WiFi... it’s @hulu that’s not working. Moved on to Disney+. — .kelsey. (@KelsoLovelyy) March 20, 2020