Hulu greenlights two new Marvel shows: Ghost Rider and Helstrom

Also Chrissy Teigen will have a cooking show with Momofuku's celebrity chef, David Chang.

discount-hulu

The new Marvel programs will join Hulu's series Runaways. 

 Greg Lewis/Hulu

Hulu unveiled plans for two new Marvel shows on its streaming video service, based on the characters Ghost Rider and Helstrom, as it revealed a new slate of programming and series renewals Wednesday at a Newfront presentation to advertisers in New York. 

Hulu also announced it surpassed 28 million members

The live-action Ghost Rider and Helstron shows will join a swelling lineup of Marvel programming on Hulu. The service is embarking on its third season of Runaways, another live-action Marvel-based series, and the company announced plans for four adult-oriented Marvel animated series -- a teamup it's calling Marvel's The Offenders -- in February. 

Wednesday's announcements are Hulu's first public comments since Disney, its majority owner, revealed detailed plans for Disney Plus, a streaming service set to be the family-friend sister service to edgier Hulu. Disney owns two-thirds of Hulu, with Comcast's NBCUniversal holding the rest.

Hulu's rapidly shifting ownership -- the company was a joint venture of four media heavyweights as recently as March -- and Disney's ambitious plans for Disney Plus have raised questions about Hulu's position in a changing streaming-video landscape. 

Hulu unveiled other programming news Wednesday:

  • Model and Twitter power user Chrissy Teigen is teaming up with Momofuku celebrity chef David Chang for Hulu's first-ever original food show. The project is the first in a multiyear deal for food programming with Vox Media Studios, Chang's MajorDomo Media and Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions. 
  • Teigen's Suit & Thai also struck a two-year deal on its own with Hulu, with the possibility for wide-ranging programming. 
  • Nicole Kidman is teaming up again with Big Little Lies writer and producer David E. Kelley for Nine Perfect Strangers, based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty. 
  • Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon will star as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a limited series, The Dropout
  • Hulu's freshman comedies Pen15 and Ramy were renewed for second seasons. 

Hulu also introduced the second of what it calls "non-intrusive" ad formats. After it rolled out a way to advertise when viewers pause their shows earlier this year, Hulu said was kicking off a way for marketers to target binge viewers. Its pause ads are also widening in August, the company said.

