Hulu gets tons of movies in July 2017

There is a debate as to whether the 2014 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie is as good as the original. We are here to tell you that the original is superior in almost every way. However, the sequels are pretty bad either way. The original TMNT trilogy hits Hulu on the first of July.
Just like Amazon Prime, Hulu grabs nine "Star Trek" films because you can never have enough Spock. If you're looking for a highly quotable movie, Hulu has you covered with "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."
Check out the full list below:
Arriving on Hulu, July 2017
July 1
- 48 Hrs. (1982)
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)
- Altered States (1980)
- Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
- Area 51 (2015)
- As I Am: The Life and Times of DJ AM (2015)
- Bandits (2001)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- The Blob (1988)
- Boomerang (1992)
- Braveheart (1995)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- Cat O'Nine Tails (1974)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- Click (2006)
- Coma (1978)
- Dark City (1998)
- Dead Calm (1989)
- Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)
- The Devil's Advocate (1997)
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)
- Dream a Little Dream (1988)
- Drunk Wedding (2015)
- The Eagle and the Hawk (1950)
- Eight Men Out (1988)
- Encino Man (1992)
- The Fan (1996)
- The First Wives Club (1996)
- A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)
- Flashdance (1983)
- Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
- Free Money (1998)
- The Furies (1950)
- Get Well Soon (2002)
- Godsend (2004)
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967)
- House of the Dead (2003)
- House of the Dead 2 (2006)
- Hudson Hawk (1991)
- The Hunt For Red October (1990)
- John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
- Johnny Guitar (1954)
- The Juror (1996)
- Killing Zoe (1994)
- Kingpin (1996)
- Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)
- Kit Kittredge: An American Girl (2008)
- La Bamba (1987)
- Les Miserables (1998)
- The Letter (2012)
- Lost Souls (2000)
- The Lucky Ones (2008)
- A Man Alone (1955)
- The Mangler (1995)
- Manhattan (1979)
- Married to the Mob (1988)
- The Mask (1994)
- The Midnight Meat Train (2008)
- Misery (1990)
- My Dog Skip (2000)
- Needful Things (1993)
- Nerve (2016)
- Payback (1999)
- The Peacemaker (1997)
- A Perfect Murder (1998)
- Pootie Tang (2001)
- The Presidio (1988)
- The Professional (1994)
- Reasonable Doubt (2014)
- Rescue Dawn (2007)
- Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)
- Road House (1989)
- Rosemary's Baby (1968)
- Rustler's Rhapsody (1985)
- Sacred Ground (1983)
- Santee (1975)
- School Daze (1988)
- Scrooged (1988)
- Sense and Sensibility (1995)
- Sniper (1993)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek Vll: Generations (1994)
- Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)
- Star Trek IX: Insurrection (1998)
- Suicide Kings (1997)
- Syriana (2005)
- The Tall Stranger (1957)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 (1993)
- The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)
- To the Arctic (2012)
- Top Dog (1995)
- Top of the Food Chain (2000)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- The Water Horse (2007)
- The Witches (1990)
- Wolfen (1981)
July 4
- Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie (2002)
July 5
- The Eric Andre Show, complete season 4 (Adult Swim)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011)
July 6
- Under the Gun (2016)
July 7
- Pure, complete season 1 (Cineflix)
July 8
- Our Kind of Traitor (2016)
July 9
- Sliding Doors (1998)
July 10
- Blood, Sand & Gold (2017)
July 12
- The Bold Type, series premiere (Freeform)
- Humpday (2009)
- Melancholia (2011)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
July 14
- Da Sweet Blood of Jesus (2014)
- Uncle Grandpa, complete season 4 (Cartoon Network)
July 16
- Inside Job (2010)
July 19
- John Dies at the End (2012)
July 20
- Tagged, complete season 1 (Awesomeness TV)
July 23
- Touch of Light (2012)
July 24
- Guardians of Oz (2017)
- Touch of the Light (2012)
July 25
- Midnight, Texas, series premiere (NBC)
- Somewhere Between, series premiere (ABC)
July 26
- Good Ol' Frieda (2013)
- Oxford Murders (2008)
July 28
- Betch, complete season 2 (Awesomeness TV)
July 30
- 96 Souls (2016)
July 31
- Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Leaving Hulu, July 2017
July 31
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- Addams Family Values (1993)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- Arrowhead (1952)
- Bad Influence (1990)
- Bait Shop (2008)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Cabin Fever (2003)
- Catacombs (2007)
- Cecil B. Demented (2000)
- Chuck & Buck (2000)
- Clue (1985)
- Coming to America (1988)
- The Doors (1991)
- Fatal Instinct (1993)
- Gator (1976)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)
- Kill Me Again (1989)
- Maximum Security (1990)
- Nick of Time (1995)
- No Way Out (1987)
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
- School Ties (1992)
- Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Star Kid (1998)
- Wicker Park (2004)
- Winter's Bone (2010)
