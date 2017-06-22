Hulu gets tons of movies in July 2017

Three “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies and nine “Star Trek” films are just some of the titles joining Hulu.

TMNT taught me that manhole covers are way heavier than they appear.

 New Line Cinema

There is a debate as to whether the 2014 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie is as good as the original. We are here to tell you that the original is superior in almost every way. However, the sequels are pretty bad either way. The original TMNT trilogy hits Hulu on the first of July.

Just like Amazon Prime, Hulu grabs nine "Star Trek" films because you can never have enough Spock. If you're looking for a highly quotable movie, Hulu has you covered with "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Hulu, July 2017

July 1

July 4

July 5

July 6

  • Under the Gun (2016)

July 7

  • Pure, complete season 1 (Cineflix)

July 8

  • Our Kind of Traitor (2016)

July 9

July 10

  • Blood, Sand & Gold (2017)

July 12

July 14

July 16

  • Inside Job (2010)

July 19

July 20

  • Tagged, complete season 1 (Awesomeness TV)

July 23

  • Touch of Light (2012)

July 24

  • Guardians of Oz (2017)
  • Touch of the Light (2012)

July 25

July 26

July 28

  • Betch, complete season 2 (Awesomeness TV)

July 30

  • 96 Souls (2016)

July 31

Leaving Hulu, July 2017

July 31

