Hulu gets tons of movies in July 2017

There is a debate as to whether the 2014 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie is as good as the original. We are here to tell you that the original is superior in almost every way. However, the sequels are pretty bad either way. The original TMNT trilogy hits Hulu on the first of July.

Just like Amazon Prime, Hulu grabs nine "Star Trek" films because you can never have enough Spock. If you're looking for a highly quotable movie, Hulu has you covered with "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Hulu, July 2017

July 1

July 4

July 5

July 6

Under the Gun (2016)



July 7

Pure, complete season 1 (Cineflix)



July 8

Our Kind of Traitor (2016)



July 9

July 10

Blood, Sand & Gold (2017)



July 12

July 14

July 16

Inside Job (2010)



July 19

July 20

Tagged, complete season 1 (Awesomeness TV)



July 23

Touch of Light (2012)



July 24

Guardians of Oz (2017)



Touch of the Light (2012)



July 25

Midnight, Texas, series premiere (NBC)



Somewhere Between, series premiere (ABC)



July 26

Good Ol' Frieda (2013)



Oxford Murders (2008)



July 28

Betch, complete season 2 (Awesomeness TV)



July 30

96 Souls (2016)



July 31

Leaving Hulu, July 2017

July 31

