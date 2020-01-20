Hulu February 2020: Everything new coming this month

NBC

New year, new content. Next month Hulu is getting a great collection of much-loved movies and shows, as well as some long-awaited new seasons.

Coming Feb. 1, we're getting classics like National Lampoon and Bridget Jones' Diary. Some great horrors are heading to Hulu, too, with 28 Days Later and The Cabin in the Woods.

When it comes to TV shows, highlights include the midseason premieres of Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season 7) and Good Girls (season 3). For me, a highlight is season 2 of The Other Guy, one of the best Australian comedies around at the moment. If you have to catch up on season 1, you have time -- season 2 arrives on Hulu on Feb. 14.

Check out the full list below:

Available Feb. 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2005)

Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jone's Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys with Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

Available Feb. 2

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Available Feb. 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Available Feb. 5

Warrior (2011)

Available Feb. 6

Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Available Feb. 7

Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available Feb. 9

Alive (2019)

Available Feb. 10

The Oscars: Special (ABC)

Available Feb. 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Available Feb. 13

Mister America (2019)

Available Feb. 14

High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

Available Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Available Feb. 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available Feb. 18

Super 8 (2011)

Available Feb. 19

Getaway (2013)

Available Feb. 22

The Prince (2014)

Available Feb. 25

The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Run the Race (2019)

Available Feb. 28

After the Wedding (2019)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Wrong Man: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

America's Sweethearts (2001) (2/1)

American Psycho (2000) (2/1)

American Psycho 2 (2002) (2/1)

Are We There Yet? (2005) (2/1)

Being John Malkovich (1999) (2/1)

Cesar Chavez (2014) (2/1)

Chinatown (1974) (2/1)

Damien: Omen II (1978) (2/1)

Double Jeopardy (1999) (2/1)

Fallen (1998) (2/1)

Hotel Rwanda (2004) (2/1)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) (2/1)

Shane (1953) (2/1)

Showgirls (1995) (2/1)

Sideways (2004) (2/1)

Unthinkable (2010) (2/1)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) (2/1)

About a Boy (2002) (2/14)

Garfield: The Movie (2004) (2/14)

Identity (2003) (2/14)

In the Line of Fire (1993) (2/14)

Joe (2013) (2/14)

The Final Conflict (1981) (2/14)

The Game (1997) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) (2/14)

The Omen (1976) (2/14)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) (2/14)

Vertical Limit (2000) (2/14)

American Gangster (2007) (2/16)

Milk (2008) (2/16)

Repo Men (2010) (2/16)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2011) (2/27)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) (2/29)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

McMillions: Series Premiere (2/3)

High Maintenance: Season 4 Premiere (2/7)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Homeland: Season 8 Premiere (2/9)

Kidding: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

*The following are available with the CINEMAX premium add-on:

Strike Back: Season 7 Premiere (2/14)