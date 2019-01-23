Hulu drops base price from $8 to $6 per month

Hulu

The price of streaming TV is changing all the time, and with Hulu's latest price adjustments the price goes both up...and down.

It all depends on which flavor of Hulu you want to subscribe to.

The cheapest Hulu plan, with ads, is going down by $2 per month, from $7.99 to $5.99



The ad-free Hulu plan price remains the same - $11.99



The cost of Hulu Live TV plan is going up by $5, from $39.99 to $44.99



Hulu's $2 price drop for its cheapest plan matches the $2 price increase just instituted by Netflix. The least-expensive Netflix plan recently went up from $11 per month to $13 in the US.

Hulu's live TV plan, which offers a slate of national and local channels designed to replace traditional cable TV -- and also includes the entire Hulu on-demand library (with ads) -- follows price changes at competitors too. Last year all of the major live TV streamers bumped up pricing on their cheapest plans, including Sling TV (now $25), DirecTV Now, YouTube TV (both now $40) and PlayStation Vue (now $45).

This is a developing story.