Hulu drops price of its entry-level plan

The competition between two major streaming services is heating up.

After Netflix announced last week that it's raising the price of its standard subscription plan, Hulu is now offering new subscribers a price cut.

Sarah Tew/CNET

According to Hulu's website, for a limited time, subscribers can sign up for the entry-level plan for $5.99 a month for the first year. That's down from $7.99 a month. The commercial-free plan remains priced at $11.99 a month.

Three weeks ahead of the season 2 premiere of "Stranger Things," Netflix announced it was raising its standard subscription plan from $9.99 to $10.99. Its 4K streaming plan also increased from $11.99 to $13.99. Its entry-level service is still priced at $7.99.

Hulu has been adding to its current services. In May, it launched a $40-a-month live TV streaming service with more than 50 channels. The service also includes DVR storage.

Representatives from Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.