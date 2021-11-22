NASA's DART mission Spider-Man: No Way Home's new TV spot Adele convinces Spotify to remove shuffle from all albums PS5 restock updates Black Friday 2021 deals Best Black Friday sales under $50

Hulu December 2021: Everything new coming this month

What's coming? A bunch of classic movies and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15.

iasip12030365r.jpg

Season... 15? Damn.

 Patrick McElhenney

What's new on Hulu this month? Well, you can count on a host of great old movies, like Armageddon, Con Air, The Princess Bride and The Raid 2. Those are all well worth a rewatch. 

But in terms of new stuff? Perennial internet favorite It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back for a [checks notes] 15th season.

Damn. 15 seasons? This is approaching The Simpsons territory.

December 1

  • Candified: Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
  • All Rise: Seasons 1 and 2
  • The A-Team (2010)
  • Above The Rim
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • Addicted
  • Alex Cross
  • Alienator
  • All is Lost
  • Armageddon
  • Back To School
  • The Bank Job
  • Behind Enemy Lines
  • The Black Stallion (1979)
  • The Black Stallion Returns
  • Blow
  • Bull Durham
  • Chattahoochee
  • Cherry 2000
  • Con Air
  • The Crazies
  • Crazy Heart
  • Crimson Tide
  • Cujo (1983)
  • The Curse
  • Days Of Heaven
  • Dead Man Walking
  • The Dungeonmaster
  • Earth To Echo
  • Erik The Viking
  • Flightplan
  • Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
  • Friday The 13th (1980)
  • Her Smell
  • Hide And Seek
  • Hollow Man
  • Holy Man
  • Horton Hears A Who! (2008)
  • Hustlers
  • I Love You, Beth Cooper
  • Jagged Edge
  • King Kong
  • Love Field
  • Making Mr. Right
  • The Manchurian Candidate
  • My Best Friend's Wedding
  • Ocean's Eleven
  • Ocean's Twelve
  • Ocean's Thirteen
  • The Princess Bride
  • The Raid 2
  • Regarding Henry
  • Rio
  • Serendipity
  • Shanghai Noon
  • She's Out Of My League
  • Sherlock Holmes (2009)
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows
  • The Siege Of Firebase Gloria
  • Silverado
  • Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow
  • Soda Cracker
  • Some Kind Of Wonderful
  • Something's Gotta Give
  • Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
  • Stephen King's Thinner
  • Superbeast
  • Troll
  • The Warriors
  • Young Guns
  • Young Guns II

December 2

  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere
  • Godfather of Harlem: Season 1
  • Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special
  • Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2
  • Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Season 1
  • The East

December 3

  • Pen15: Season 2.5 (Hulu Original)
  • The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode
  • Annie Live!: Special
  • Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special
  • We Need To Do Something
  • The World Of Kanako

December 6

  • Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13

December 7

  • Michael Buble's Christmas in the City: Special
  • World War Z

December 8

  • People's Choice Awards: Special

December 9

  • Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
  • Bloods: Season 1
  • Creamerie: Complete Season 1
  • Swan Song

December 13

  • 70th Miss Universe Competition: Special
  • Beach

December 14

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation: Special

American Auto: Series Premiere

December 15

  • Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
  • Grand Crew: Series Premiere
  • Rising Wolf

December 16

  • Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)
  • Cryptozoo
  • Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

December 17

  • Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)
  • The Nowhere Inn

December 23

  • Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

December 26

  • Letterkenny: Season 10 (Hulu Original)