Hulu brings the next Marvel TV show online in June 2018

No, you cannot escape the ever-expanding Marvel Universe. The newest television show that is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Cloak & Dagger. It will first run on the cable network Freeform, which in a past life was known as ABC Family. Disney owns Marvel and ABC, so you can see why this is a suitable home. Having read Cloak & Dagger comics in the past, I think it will be interesting to see how the characters translate over.
Speaking of heroes, the underrated Spawn film arrives on Hulu on June 1. Spawn is the creation of Todd McFarlane that was introduced way back in 1992. Maybe the new version of Spawn that is headed to the big screen will get more eyeballs on the original. We're just scratching the surface on Hulu's June.
Check out the full list below. Networks with asterisks require subscriptions to those networks.
Available on Hulu, June 2018
June 1
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- A Better Life (2011) (*Showtime)
- Across the Universe (2007)
- Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1987)
- Apollo 13 (1995)
- Beer for My Horses (2008)
- Bio-Dome (1996)
- Blue Like Jazz (2012)
- Boots on the Ground (2017)
- Bowfinger (1999)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) (*Showtime)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- The Brothers Grimm (2005)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- The Burbs (1989)
- Chinese Box (1997)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Drop Zone (1994)
- East is East (1999)
- End of Days (1999)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- The Eye (2005)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- Hard Rain (1998)
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
- Harsh Times (2005) (*Showtime)
- Hellboy (2004)
- The History Boys (2006)
- House of D (2005)
- I Am David (2004)
- Inside (2018)
- Into the West (1992)
- Leprechaun (1993)
- Leprechaun 2 (1994)
- Leprechaun 3 (1995)
- Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)
- Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)
- Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)
- Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
- Life During Wartime (2009) (*Showtime)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
- Lucky Break (2001) (*Showtime)
- Margin Call (2011) (*Showtime)
- Mindhunters (2004)
- Mistrust (2018) (*Showtime)
- Mrs McCutcheon (2017) (*Showtime)
- Mutant Species (1995)
- My Left Foot (1989)
- Nanny McPhee (2006)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- Our Lady of the Assassins (2000) (*Showtime)
- Panic (2000)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
- Punch Drunk Love (2002)
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- Rare Birds (2002)
- Religulous (2008)
- Restoration (1995)
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- The Running Man (1987)
- Scary Movie 2 (2001)
- Sleepwalkers (1992) (*Showtime)
- Spawn (1997)
- Stanley & Iris (1990)
- Steel Magnolias (1989) (*Showtime)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002) (*Showtime)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Swing Away (2016) (*Showtime)
- Tamara (2006)
- Trainspotting (1996)
- The Triumph of Love (2001) (*Showtime)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Vantage Point (2008) (*Showtime)
- We Blew It (2017)
- Where the Skin Lies (2017)
- Windwalker (1980)
June 2
- 68 Kill (2017) (*Showtime)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017) (*HBO)
- The Gunman (2015) (*Showtime)
June 3
- Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
- The Promise (2016) (*Showtime)
- Stargate (1994)
June 5
- The Bold Type, season 2 Pre-premiere (Freeform)
- My Hero Academia, season 2 Part 2 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
- So You Think You Can Dance, season 15 premiere (FOX)
- Lions for Lambs (2007)
June 6
- Gintama (2017)
- Out of the Dark (2014)
June 7
- Allure (2017)
June 8
- Abandoned, complete season 1 (Viceland)
- Black Market, complete season 1 (Viceland)
- Black Market Dispatches, complete season 1 (Viceland)
- Bong Appetit, complete seasons 1-2 (Viceland)
- Cloak & Dagger, series premiere (Freeform)
- Cyberwar, complete seasons 1-2 (Viceland)
- The Four: season 2 premiere (FOX)
- Flophouse, complete season 1 (Viceland)
- F*ck That's Delicious, complete seasons 1-2 (Viceland)
- Gaycation, complete seasons 1-2 (Viceland)
- Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, complete seasons 1-2 (Viceland)
- Hate Thy Neighbor, complete season 1 (Viceland)
- Huang's World, complete seasons 1-2 (Viceland)
- Nashville, season 6 midseason premiere (CMT)
- Party Legends, complete seasons 1-2 (Viceland)
- Weediquette, complete seasons 1-3 (Viceland)
- What Would Diplo Do?, complete season 1 (Viceland)
- Woman, complete season 1 (Viceland)
June 9
- American Made (2017) (*HBO)
- Pork Pie (2017) (*Showtime)
- Precious (2008)
- Simon Says (2006)
June 10
- Ghost in the Shell (2017) (*Showtime)
June 12
- Disney Fairy Tale Wedding, series premiere (Freeform)
June 13
- Bad Blood (2016)
June 14
- 24 Hours to Hell & Back, series premiere (FOX)
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, complete season 2 (BBC America)
June 15
- Marlon, season 2 premiere (NBC)
- 35 and Ticking (2011)
- Breakup at a Wedding (2013)
- Cabin Fever: Patient Zero (2014)
- The Clintons: An American Odyssey (2012)
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)
- The House October Build (2014)
- The House October Built 2 (2017)
- Hunstville (2017)
- In Too Deep (1999)
- Low Down (2014)
- Middle of Nowhere (2010)
- Nina (2016)
- Playin' For Love (2013)
- Sirens (1993)
- Smoke (1995)
- So This is Christmas (2013)
- Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak (2009)
- The Second Mother (2015)
- Walking Out (2017) (*Showtime)
June 16
- Silent Witness, complete seasons 10-21(BBC)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Killing for Love (2017)
- The Mountain Between Us (2017) (*HBO)
- Rebel in the Rye (2017) (*Showtime)
- Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
June 17
- Punisher: War Zone (2008)
June 18
- Shades of Blue, season 3 premiere (NBC)
June 22
- The Other Guy, complete season 1 (eOne)
June 23
- Rick & Morty, complete season 3 (Adult Swim)
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015)
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) (*HBO)
- Love Means Zero (2017) (*Showtime)
June 25
- Ballet 422 (2014)
June 26
- Shutter Island (2009)
June 27
- Swan Princess 8 (2018)
- The Thousand Faces of Dunjia (2017)
June 28
- Cairo Time (2009) (*Showtime)
June 29
- 10 x 10 (2018)
June 30
- EuroTrump (2017)
- IT (2017) (*HBO)
Leaving Hulu, June 2018
June 30
- 30 Beats (2012)
- 5 Days of War (2010)
- A League of Their Own (1992)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Accepted (2006)
- Agent (2017)
- Alter (2017)
- As I AM: The Life and Times of DJ AM (2015)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Basic Instincts (1992)
- Billy the Kid (2013)
- Cool Runnings (1993)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
- Eye for an Eye (1996)
- Fever (2017)
- Home of the Brave (2006)
- Horsemen (2009)
- I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- Jane Eyre (1996)
- K2 (1992)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Legionario (2017)
- Life Stinks (1991)
- Marathon Man (1976)
- Married to the Mob (1988)
- Mystery Team (2009)
- Private Violence (2017)
- Project Nim (2011)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Roxanne (1987)
- Shanghai Surprise (1986)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- Spanglish (2004)
- Stand Up Guys (2012)
- Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
- Stories We Tell (2014)
- Superstar (1999)
- Tenderness (2009)
- Texas Killing Fields (2011)
- Thunder Soul (2011)
- Trading Mom (1994)
- Up In Smoke (1978)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- Wishmaster (1997)
- Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)
- Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)
- Wishmaster 4: the Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)
- Zodiac (2007)
- Zombie Decadence 2 (2017)
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.