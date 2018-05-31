Hulu brings the next Marvel TV show online in June 2018

Freeform

No, you cannot escape the ever-expanding Marvel Universe. The newest television show that is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Cloak & Dagger. It will first run on the cable network Freeform, which in a past life was known as ABC Family. Disney owns Marvel and ABC, so you can see why this is a suitable home. Having read Cloak & Dagger comics in the past, I think it will be interesting to see how the characters translate over.

Speaking of heroes, the underrated Spawn film arrives on Hulu on June 1. Spawn is the creation of Todd McFarlane that was introduced way back in 1992. Maybe the new version of Spawn that is headed to the big screen will get more eyeballs on the original. We're just scratching the surface on Hulu's June.

Check out the full list below. Networks with asterisks require subscriptions to those networks.

Available on Hulu, June 2018

June 1

June 2

June 3

Max 2: White House Hero (2017)



The Promise (2016) (*Showtime)



Stargate (1994)



June 5

June 6

Gintama (2017)



Out of the Dark (2014)



June 7

Allure (2017)



June 8

June 9

American Made (2017) (*HBO)



Pork Pie (2017) (*Showtime)



Precious (2008)



Simon Says (2006)



June 10

June 12

Disney Fairy Tale Wedding, series premiere (Freeform)



June 13

Bad Blood (2016)



June 14

24 Hours to Hell & Back, series premiere (FOX)



Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, complete season 2 (BBC America)



June 15

June 16

June 17

June 18

Shades of Blue, season 3 premiere (NBC)



June 22

The Other Guy, complete season 1 (eOne)



June 23

June 25

Ballet 422 (2014)



June 26

June 27

Swan Princess 8 (2018)



The Thousand Faces of Dunjia (2017)



June 28

June 29

10 x 10 (2018)



June 30

EuroTrump (2017)



IT (2017) (*HBO)



Leaving Hulu, June 2018

June 30

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)