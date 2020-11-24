Hulu Black Friday deal returns Nov. 26: $2 per month for new and returning customers

Angela Lang/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Last year's Black Friday Hulu deal is back for 2020. Starting Nov. 26 and running through Nov. 30, new users can sign up for a year of Hulu's basic-tier streaming service for $2 a month (regularly $6). Only customers who are new to the service or who canceled more than three months ago are allowed in on this deal, and if you managed to snag last year's Black Friday promo, you also won't be eligible. This deal isn't as good the Hulu deal we saw back in 2018 -- $12 for a year of basic service -- but it's still pretty cheap and previously, you could only get the deal if you'd canceled 12 months ago.

The sign-up link for this deal isn't available yet, but we'll add it here once it goes live.

Hulu's basic tier -- the one you get with this deal -- gives you access to the video service's entire catalog, but you'll have to watch a few ads as you're streaming. Its pricier, ad-free premium service costs $12 per month. Hulu with Live TV, which boasts a significant catalog of on-demand content, will set you back $65 a month once the latest price hike goes into effect in December.

Read more: Netflix vs. Hulu: Which has the best price, original shows and bundles?

You can also get Hulu at a discount as part of a . And Verizon Wireless customers can get that same bundle for free if you have the Play More Unlimited plan.