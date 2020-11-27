Hulu Black Friday deal returns for 2020: 65% off new and reactivated subscriptions

Angela Lang/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

With so many streaming services now on offer, Hulu is pulling away from the pack this Black Friday with 65% off.

Until Nov. 30, any new subscriptions or reactivated accounts (canceled more than 3 months ago) can take advantage of the significant discount. If you've been considering a subscription-based streaming service, now is a great time to cut the cable TV cord. For $1.99 per month (regular price $6), you can stream Hulu's basic-tier service all year long.

Note: subscribers who took advantage of Hulu's 2019 Black Friday deal aren't eligible.

Hulu's Black Friday offer gives you access to the video service's entire catalog, but the basic tier of service is not ad-free -- that's available in the premium, $12 per month tier. And once the latest price hike goes into effect in December, Hulu with Live TV, which has a robust on-demand catalog, will run $65 per month.

Read more: Netflix vs. Hulu: Which has the best price, original shows and bundles?

You can also get Hulu at a discount as part of a . And Verizon Wireless customers can get that same bundle for free if you have the Play More Unlimited plan.