Hulu Black Friday deal 2020: save big with 65% off new and reactivated subscriptions

Get Hulu's basic streaming service for $2 per month. This offer is available until Nov. 30.

Hulu
Angela Lang/CNET
With so many streaming services now on offer, Hulu is pulling away from the pack this Black Friday with 65% off. Friday has been and gone, but you still have time to take advantage of the deal over the holiday weekend.

Until Nov. 30, any new subscriptions or reactivated accounts (canceled more than three months ago) can take advantage of the significant discount. If you've been considering a subscription-based streaming service, now is a great time to cut the cable TV cord. For $1.99 per month (regular price $6), you can stream Hulu's basic-tier service all year long.

Note: Subscribers who took advantage of Hulu's 2019 Black Friday deal aren't eligible.

Hulu's Black Friday offer gives you access to the video service's entire catalog, but the basic tier of service is not ad-free -- that's available in the premium, $12-per-month tier. And once the latest price hike goes into effect in December, Hulu with Live TV, which has a robust on-demand catalog, will run $65 per month.

You can also get Hulu at a discount as part of a bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN+ for $13 a month. And Verizon Wireless customers can get that same bundle for free if you have the Play More Unlimited plan. 

