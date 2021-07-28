Hulu August 2021: Everything new coming this month

Welcome to August! Hulu has some fun TV treats for you this month.

First up, we have the Hulu original limited series Nine Perfect Strangers dropping on Aug. 18. Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy star in the drama, which centers on Kidman being suspiciously strange at a wellness retreat. Check out the trailer here:

Then on Aug. 13, we're getting the series premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 -- the last season! Here's the trailer -- don't cry. Or do, I'm not your mother:

Here's the full list:

August 1

Hamilton's Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan's Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina's House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don't Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver's Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don't Touch Me! (1998)

It'S Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

August 4

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2

August 5

Princess Cyd (2017)

August 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4

August 8

The Party (2018)

August 9

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere

August 10

Together, Together (2021)

August 11

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere

AWOL (2016)

August 12

Homeroom (2021)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

August 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere

August 15

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

August 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

August 19

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

August 21

We Broke Up (2021)

August 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premeire

August 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

August 26

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere

Archer: Season 12 Premiere

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021)

August 27

Vacation Friends (2021)

Chaos Walking (2020)

August 28

Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

August 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere

Spell (2020)