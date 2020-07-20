Hulu August 2020: Every new show and movie coming this month

Sony Pictures

Can you believe it's nearly August? Thankfully, Hulu is much more ready for the next month than I am.

Starting on the first of the month, we've got a good number of flicks heading our way, perfect for summer (socially distanced) movie nights. We have some family fun funeral films: Death at a Funeral and Four Weddings and a Funeral. (They're not really family movies. I just liked the alliteration.) There are also lots of Star Trek movies coming, as well as Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole if you want to imagine flying through the air like a pro.

More of a reality fan? Hulu has your back. A number of reality series are dropping on the 15th. Travel the world from your couch with House Hunters International, or go for Naked and Afraid if you want something that can pretty much sum up 2020 perfectly.

In the meantime, check out the full list below:

Aug. 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B

71

3:10 to Yuma

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child's Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Company Business

Death At A Funeral

Elena Undone

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole

Margin Call

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Pit Stop

Rain Man

Rustlers' Rhapsody

Safe

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Spare Parts

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Stuck On You

Top Gun

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine

Aug. 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special

Aug. 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Ordinary Love

Aug. 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Slay the Dragon

Aug. 8

The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?: New Episode

Aug. 10

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

Aug. 11

Alive And Kicking

Monster's Ball

Aug.12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (dubbed)

Aug. 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2

Aug. 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134

Island Life: Complete Season 15

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16

Aug. 16

Behind You

Aug. 18

The Cup

Aug. 20

Daffodils

Unacknowledged

Aug. 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

Aug. 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5

Aug. 24

The Roads Not Taken

Aug. 26

Mom: Complete Season 7

Aug. 28

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Primal

Quantum of Solace

The Courier