Hulu August 2020: Every new show and movie coming this month

Can you believe it's nearly August? Thankfully, Hulu is much more ready for the next month than I am.
Starting on the first of the month, we've got a good number of flicks heading our way, perfect for summer (socially distanced) movie nights. We have some family fun funeral films: Death at a Funeral and Four Weddings and a Funeral. (They're not really family movies. I just liked the alliteration.) There are also lots of Star Trek movies coming, as well as Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole if you want to imagine flying through the air like a pro.
More of a reality fan? Hulu has your back. A number of reality series are dropping on the 15th. Travel the world from your couch with House Hunters International, or go for Naked and Afraid if you want something that can pretty much sum up 2020 perfectly.
In the meantime, check out the full list below:
Aug. 1
Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty: Complete Season 2B
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child's Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Company Business
Death At A Funeral
Elena Undone
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man
Rustlers' Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
Aug. 2
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
Aug. 3
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Ordinary Love
Aug. 6
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon
Aug. 8
The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?: New Episode
Aug. 10
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
Aug. 11
Alive And Kicking
Monster's Ball
Aug.12
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (dubbed)
Aug. 14
Bernie The Dolphin 2
Aug. 15
A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4
Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16
Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134
Island Life: Complete Season 15
Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16
Aug. 16
Behind You
Aug. 18
The Cup
Aug. 20
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
Aug. 21
Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Aug. 22
Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere
Aug. 23
Blindspot: Complete Season 5
Aug. 24
The Roads Not Taken
Aug. 26
Mom: Complete Season 7
Aug. 28
The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Primal
Quantum of Solace
The Courier
