Hulu: All the TV shows and movies coming in February 2022

Hulu

Every month is a big month for Hulu, considering the metric buttload of content it unleashes every months. February 2022 is no exception.

The poorly received How I Met Your Father continues its run, but in terms of big movie releases, we've got Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro's latest movie.

Personally, I'm most excited about the Pam and Tommy series from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. That's a Hulu original with a fair amount of hype behind it. It drops Feb. 2.

Feb. 1

Your Attention Please – Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef: Complete Season 18

1984

A Better life

The Accused

Airplane!

Ali

Almost Famous

The Ambassador

Apartment Troubles

Arctic

Arthur Christmas

The Bank Job

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beautiful Creatures

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Black Swan

Borat

Broken Arrow

The Bronze

Casualties of War

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Domestic Disturbance

The Doors

El Dorado

Fight Club

First Daughter

The Flintstones

The French Connection

The Glass Castle

Glory

Hamburger Hill

He Got Game

Hitch

House of the Dead

Hustle and Heat

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The January Man

Jingle All the Way

John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Liar

Life or Something Like It

Lucky

Major League

Man on Fire (1987)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Narc

Nightmare Alley

The One

Oscar

The Other Guys

Patriot Games

Planet 51

Real Genius

The Ring Two

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary's Baby

Roxanne

Safe

Seven Pounds

Small Soldiers

Snow Day

The Sons of Katie Elder

Step Up

The Stepfather

Stick It

Striking Distance

Summer Rental

Swing Vote

Terms of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Turbulence

Universal Soldier: The Return

Water for Elephants

Whiplash

White Men Can't Jump

You Again

Feb. 2

Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Feb. 3

Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1

The Deep House

Feb. 4

Beans

The Beta Test

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

Feb. 5

Rick & Morty: Season 5

Feb. 8

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship

Feb. 10

To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere

Gully

Feb. 11

Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Feb. 14

The Space Between

Feb. 15

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4

America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 15

Encounter: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 2

Mountain Men: Complete Season 10

Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13

The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B

Cheer Squad Secrets

District B13

Fireheart

Hammer of the Gods

The Shape of Water

Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?

Feb. 17

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6

A House on the Bayou

Feb. 18

The King's Man

The Feast

Feb. 19

Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1

Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1

Feb. 22

American Song Contest: Season Premiere

How It Ends

Feb. 24

Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere

The Last Rite

Feb. 25

No Exit (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere

Feb. 27

Three Identical Strangers