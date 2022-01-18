Hulu: All the TV shows and movies coming in February 2022

Every month is a big month for Hulu, considering the metric buttload of content it unleashes every months. February 2022 is no exception.
The poorly received How I Met Your Father continues its run, but in terms of big movie releases, we've got Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro's latest movie.
Personally, I'm most excited about the Pam and Tommy series from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. That's a Hulu original with a fair amount of hype behind it. It drops Feb. 2.
Feb. 1
Your Attention Please – Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie's Angels (2000)
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary's Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can't Jump
You Again
Feb. 2
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Feb. 3
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House
Feb. 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Feb. 5
Rick & Morty: Season 5
Feb. 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
Feb. 10
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully
Feb. 11
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Feb. 14
The Space Between
Feb. 15
America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?
Feb. 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou
Feb. 18
The King's Man
The Feast
Feb. 19
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1
Feb. 22
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends
Feb. 24
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
Feb. 25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere
Feb. 27
Three Identical Strangers