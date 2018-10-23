Hulu adds Starz subscription option for $9 a month

Jan Thijs/Starz Entertainment

Hulu just got a little closer to a deep, premium TV super bundle. Tuesday, Hulu added paid network Starz -- home to programs like American Gods, Power and Outlander -- as a $8.99-a-month add-on to any of its subscriptions.

That means that people who subscribe to any of Hulu's subscription plans -- whether its on-demand video or live channels, with or without commercials -- can watch Starz and Starz Encore live as well as catch its full programming catalog on demand. The Starz add-on also includes all the movies that the network has available.

It's the fourth such add-on for Hulu, following HBO, Showtime and Cinemax.