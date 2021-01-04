Hulu adds 14 more live TV channels including Nickelodeon and Comedy Central

Angela Lang/CNET

Hulu has scored another 14 channels for its live TV offering, after reaching a deal with ViacomCBS for Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and more.

The new deal will go for multiple years, and also includes Paramount Network, VH1, BET, CMT, Nick Jr, TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.

"Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time," said Ray Hopkins, President of ViacomCBS US Networks Distribution.

Hulu + live TV is priced at $64.99 per month for more than 65 channels. The channels include FX, the CW, ESPN, CBS, ABC, NBC, CBSN, Animal Planet, Adult Swim, A&E, E, CNN, CNBC, History, Lifetime, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Cartoon Network, ID, Food Network and National Geographic.

