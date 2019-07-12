Hulu 4K streaming is back for Apple TV, Chromecast Ultra

Hulu has brought back 4K streaming after nixing the feature last year.
The company on Monday tweeted that it reintroduced 4K streaming of its originals on select devices. A Hulu support page says 4K Ultra HD content is currently only available on Apple TV (5th generation and up) and Chromecast Ultra.
When Hulu ended support for 4K content last year, it said it was "working on re-enabling support for 4K content as soon as possible."
Only Hulu originals are currently available in 4K, but the company tweeted it'd post any future updates on its support page and share customer interest in more 4K content "with the right teams."
