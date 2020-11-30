Hulu's $1.99 Cyber Monday 2020 deal ends today

Angela Lang/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

A favorite holiday Hulu offer is back, but it's going away soon -- at the end of today, to be specific. Until Nov. 30 -- aka Cyber Monday -- you can lock in a year's worth of Hulu's basic-tier service for $1.99 a month (regular price $6). That's a 66% savings, costing you $24 for a year versus $72. This deal is open to any new subscriptions or reactivated accounts (canceled more than three months ago). If you've been considering a subscription-based streaming service, now is a great time to cut the cable TV cord.

Note: Subscribers who took advantage of Hulu's 2019 Black Friday deal aren't eligible.

Hulu's Black Friday offer gives you access to the video service's entire catalog, but the basic tier of service is not ad-free -- that's available in the premium, $12-per-month tier. And once the latest price hike goes into effect in December, Hulu with Live TV, which has a robust on-demand catalog, will run $65 per month (but that service also isn't included here).

You can also get Hulu at a discount as part of a bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN+ for $13 a month. And Verizon Wireless customers can get that same bundle for free if you have the Play More Unlimited plan.