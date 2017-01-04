Hugh Jackman says he's 'hesitating' on retiring as Wolverine

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by 20th Century Fox

Don't hang up those claws yet. Hugh Jackman may not be done playing Wolverine.

On "The Dr. Oz Show" in May 2015, Jackman said that he wouldn't portray the Canadian mutant after this year's upcoming film, which we now know as "Logan."

But wait! It's possible Jackman is wavering about retiring his iconic role.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, told Variety he could envision a Deadpool-Wolverine teamup film, and Jackman seemed interested.

"I'm hesitating," Jackman says in the Variety article, published Tuesday. "Because I could totally see how that's the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong."

Timing, schmiming! Reynolds wants Jackman's fans to exert some pressure on the actor.

"I have no idea if I can change (Jackman's) mind," he says in the article. "It's the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one."

"Logan" hits theaters March 3. After that, we'll have to see just how persuasive Reynolds -- and those Wolverine fans -- can be.