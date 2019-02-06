Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds 'truce' strained over gin ad

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Superhero fans have been riveted by the off-screen rivalry between Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine). The teasing feud finally seemed to chill out when the two announced a truce in late January.

As a gesture of goodwill, they agreed to make thoughtful ads for Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee and Reynold's Aviation American Gin.

Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2019

It went halfway well.

Reynolds and Jackman shared their commercial-making efforts on Tuesday. Reynolds created a moving and heartfelt dive into the philanthropic heart of Jackman's coffee venture. Jackman, however, didn't believe the truce was really over. His gin commercial had to be bleeped.

Reynolds had a simple Twitter reaction to Jackman's ad: "F for effort." Jackman acknowledged his buddy's work with "Job well done."

The supposed feud has acted as an engine for the actors to promote their projects and this latest volley is no exception.

While both Deadpool and Wolverine are Marvel characters, they have yet to team up for the superhero buddy flick of our dreams. If they do, they might want to let Reynolds write the script.