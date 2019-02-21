Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) don't always see eye to eye on the big screen.
But in real life, Jackman and Stewart now share an impressive achievement in common -- the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live action Marvel superhero" for their roles as X-Men characters.
"When I was a kid, I wanted to be in the Guinness Book of Records," Jackman said in an interview with the British TV show This Morning this week. "When I was a kid, the Guinness Book of Records was it."
Jackman's dream came true when, during the interview, Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor in chief, presented him with a certificate commemorating him on his achievement.
"That's it. I've made it," Jackman responded. "This is why I got into showbiz, thank you."
Jackman played Wolverine for 16 years and 228 days in total. Stewart played Professor X for the same amount of time.
Both actors appeared in the first X-Men movie in 2000, and both starred in Logan in 2017.
At the end of the presentation, Jackman was surprised with a video greeting from Stewart.
"I have discovered that you and I are now in the Guinness Book of Records," Stewart said. "Congratulations my friend -- there's another thing to hang on your wall."
Both actors will appear in the next edition of the official Guinness World Records book.
Discuss: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart share Guinness record for Marvel X-Men roles
