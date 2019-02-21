CNET también está disponible en español.

Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart share Guinness record for Marvel X-Men roles

The two actors now have the record for "the longest career as a Marvel superhero" in common.

Hugh Jackman poses with his Guinness World Records certificate of achievement.

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) don't always see eye to eye on the big screen. 

But in real life, Jackman and Stewart now share an impressive achievement in common -- the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live action Marvel superhero" for their roles as X-Men characters.

"When I was a kid, I wanted to be in the Guinness Book of Records," Jackman said in an interview with the British TV show This Morning this week. "When I was a kid, the Guinness Book of Records was it." 

Jackman's dream came true when, during the interview, Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor in chief, presented him with a certificate commemorating him on his achievement.

"That's it. I've made it," Jackman responded. "This is why I got into showbiz, thank you."

Jackman played Wolverine for 16 years and 228 days in total. Stewart played Professor X for the same amount of time.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart reprised their X-Men roles as Wolverine and Professor X in the 2017 movie Logan.

Both actors appeared in the first X-Men movie in 2000, and both starred in Logan in 2017.

At the end of the presentation, Jackman was surprised with a video greeting from Stewart. 

"I have discovered that you and I are now in the Guinness Book of Records," Stewart said. "Congratulations my friend -- there's another thing to hang on your wall."

Both actors will appear in the next edition of the official Guinness World Records book.

