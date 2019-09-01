Huge Labor Day TV deal: This 70-inch Sony Bravia TV is $998 right now at Walmart and Amazon

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

With football season right around the corner, it can be tempting to upgrade your TV at the end of the summer. Or perhaps you are looking ahead to November when Disney Plus launches with The Mandalorian and new shows from Marvel and Pixar along with Disney's huge back catalog. No matter your reason for wanting a bigger, better TV, there's a good deal at Walmart and Amazon right now that will most likely save you a bundle. This is a lot of screen and TV smarts for not a lot of money at its current discount.

CNET has not reviewed this particular model, but we can tell you the following.

It's an Android TV that's compatible with both Google Home and Amazon's Alexa. In addition to voice control (with the relevant smart speaker on your network), that means there are plenty of apps on-board. Need a bigger selection? Invest in an add-on streamer from Roku, Amazon or Apple. Prices range from $30 to $180.

It's a 2018 model. For comparison, we found this 2019 Bravia (the 950G series) to be comparatively overpriced 2018 predecessor (the 900F series)

That said, this is the 830F series, meaning it's a stepdown in Sony's lineup from both of the models linked above.

So yes, this is a ginormous 70-inch TV for under a grand, albeit with those caveats. For the same basic price, you could also snag the 2019 Vizio P-Series Quantum (not yet reviewed) or the 2018 TCL 6-series Roku TV (Editors' Choice for value) for about $270 less. But both of those are a bit smaller, at 65 inches.

