Good morning, cheeps! Let's kick off the week in style, with five sweet deals on some very cool items. Oh, and speaking of sweet, as I predicted in my roundup of Halloween-candy tips, the biggest discounts are happening right now. Today only, for example, and while supplies last, this 250-count Mars Favorites Bag is just $14.99. That's about $5 off the previous price. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

I don't know about you, but 250 pieces will more than satisfy my neighborhood needs -- and that's after I eat several dozen myself.

Veelink This looks like a pretty typical pen/notepad/scissor-holder thing, but hides a sexy perk: a Qi charging stand for your phone. It normally runs $30, but you can cut the price in half when you clip the on-page 10%-off coupon and apply promo code QN983T3X at checkout. The stand supports fast charging, but you'll have to BYO wall plug if you want that. Otherwise you can plug it into a standard USB port for standard-rate charging. Note that this is sold by iLinkome, and of course it's while supplies last. If you see a different seller listed, the code won't work.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Trackr Always misplacing your keys? Your phone? TV remote? Wallet? Purse? Technology can help. Today only, Meh has the Trackr Pixel Bluetooth tracking device 5-pack for $6. (These things originally sold for $25 apiece.) For the uninitiated: Push the button on the Pixel to make your phone ring (even if it's set to silent). Tap a button in the Trackr app to make the Pixel ring. The range isn't as good as Tile's latest, but the price is impossible to beat. If your batch arrives with somewhat warn batteries (as mine did when I bought some last time around), replacements are cheap and easy. Here's a 10-pack for 6 bucks.

POWRUI Do you have a 2nd-generation Amazon Echo Dot? Drop it into this 2,500-mAh battery base and presto: You're no longer tethered to a wall outlet. The base is good for anywhere from 3-5 hours of operation, depending on how you use the Dot. Cooler still, the base itself recharges via a Qi-like wireless charging pad. This was already a pretty tempting deal at $19.97, but promo code MKTCI4GOD96Q knocks an extra $10 off. Just remember that for the Dot to work, it must be connected to a Wi-Fi network. So if you take it outside your home, you'll have to connect it to something like your phone's mobile hotspot.

HP Time for a new monitor? How about a second one to expand your workspace? Whatever the case, this is about as good as monitors deals get. The P241v offers VGA, DVI and HDMI inputs, 1080p resolution and -- particularly amazing -- a 4-year warranty. Coupon code 18329 knocks the already-great $89.99 sale price down by another $10.

Levoit I've already queued up a New Year's resolution to do more yoga. Which is why I'm all over this deal. It works like this: Clip the on-page 30%-off coupon, then select quantity 2, then add to your cart. At checkout, apply promo code QZ7QUJWG. So for a final price of just $13.98, you'll get two of these yoga-block 2-packs, each bundled with a stretch strap and -- assuming you still have a player -- a yoga-basics DVD. This deal comes from Amazon seller Arovast, so if the coupon is gone and/or the code doesn't work, it means they're sold out.

Whew! I'm exhausted. Your thoughts on any or all of these deals?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.