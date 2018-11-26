Huge Cyber Monday 2018 Amazon e-book sale happening now: Hundreds of Kindle titles starting at $2

I've been updating this story since Friday, but today's Cyber Monday deals are better and bigger than ever. Amazon now has hundreds of e-books on sale. I'll try to update this story with some additional title selections soon. In the meantime, cut to the chase by going straight to Amazon's Kindle Daily Deals section:

I'm highlighting some of my personal favorites here (if you'll indulge me), and thread in some additional highlights from the folks at Open Road Media, who were kind enough to share their discount list with us ahead of time, too. Full disclosure: My reading tends to skew towards crime thrillers, sci-fi and historical fiction.

Read and recommended (by me)

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood ($3): The basis for the dystopic Hulu series is a must-read.

Seveneves by Neal Stephenson ($3): The moon explodes on page 1... and then the clock begins ticking on humanity's time on earth. Like many Stephenson books, this one is rich with scientific detail and has a problematic third act, but there's still a lot to enjoy and ponder over here.

The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith ($3): This first book in Highsmith's Ripley series is a terrifying look into the mind of a sociopath.

Digital Fortress by Dan Brown ($3): Yes, this techno-thriller from the author of The Da Vinci Code is pretty ridiculous. But with his standard 5-page cliffhanger chapters and zippy plotting, it makes for an entertaining enough read.

Artemis by Andy Weir ($3): It lacks the urgency of The Martian, but Weir's sophomore effort about political rivalries and criminal happenings on a future moon colony has its moments. (Read it, and then listen to author Andy Weir discuss it on CNET's Book Club podcast.)

Other titles and authors of note

You'll also find titles by the likes of David Halberstam, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Lawrence Sanders, Nelson DeMille, Alice Walker, Arthur C. Clarke, John Jakes, Octavia Butler and Henning Mankell. Some of them are their best known works and series, others are lesser known titles. But if you like the author, it's worth taking a chance at these prices.

Note that some or all of these deals may well expire at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight (Monday, Nov. 26). The Open Road link below also includes links to the Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble and Google e-book stores, too.

