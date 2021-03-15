Huge Amazon sale includes Echo Show 8 for $75, newest Echo Dot for $35

In shocking news that will have long-lasting global implications, . I kid, I kid, because Amazon hardware goes on sale with almost amusing regularity. Under no circumstances should you ever pay full price for, say, an Echo Dot.

To be clear, these aren't the lowest prices on record -- those are usually reserved for Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday sales -- but some of them are close. The Amazon Echo 5 smart display, for example, is on sale for $50, a hefty $40 off the regular price and only $5 above the all-time low.

Let's take a look at all the highlights from the sale.

For the same price you'd normally pay for the Fire TV Stick Lite, you can get the "middle" version of the streaming stick, which offers one key benefit: TV control buttons on the remote. Assuming your TV is compatible, that means you can control power, volume and mute all from the same clicker. You can also talk into it; the Fire TV Stick supports Alexa commands, which is decidedly useful. This bundle includes a free year of Food Network Kitchen, a $40 value. Note, however, that your subscription will renew at that price unless you cancel. Also note that this version doesn't support 4K streaming -- and the Fire TV Stick 4K isn't currently on sale (though it absolutely will be again at some point soon). Read our Fire TV Stick (2020) review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is a great little bedside companion, especially at this price. The Echo Show 5 packs in a 5.5-inch touchscreen, a decent speaker and all the usual Alexa smarts. There's also a camera (with privacy shutter) for making video calls. You could get a screen-less Echo Dot for a few bucks less, but why? Read our Echo Show 5 review.

It's a straight-up larger version of the Echo Show 5 -- and that extra screen real estate makes this a better kitchen companion, as it's easier to follow along with recipe videos. CNET had already dubbed this "the best Alexa smart display, period," last year, and that was based on the $130 list price. At $75, it feels like a steal. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET There's a newer, fancier Echo Show 10 on the scene, with a beefy speaker and motorized screen that can follow you as you move around, say, your kitchen. But if you find that idea creepy (or unnecessary) and just want the biggest Echo Show you can get, this refurbished second-generation model is the way to go. Originally $230, this deal ties the lowest price on record. Never mind that it's refurbished; it's "tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device," according to Amazon. Read our Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) review.

Enjoy three months of top-quality music streaming, free

Audio purists often bemoan the lower bit rates used by music streaming services, which don't deliver the same fidelity as lossless or "HD" streaming. If you're using Spotify's free option, for example, you're listening at around 160 kilobits per second -- not great.

Want to see how the other half lives? Or, rather, hear how the other half listens? For a limited time, you can get a , which streams in the lossless FLAC format (1.4Mbps).

Even if you're already a subscriber to, say, Spotify Premium or even Amazon Music HD (which streams at around 850Kbps), it would make for an interesting experiment to compare it with Deezer HiFi.

Try both with speakers, try both with headphones, see if you can detect any difference. Some listeners will be able to, some might not. But it won't cost you anything to test these audio waters.

After three months, however, you'll start getting billed at the regular rate ($15 a month) unless you cancel.

