Hubble space telescope is celebrating your birthday as it turns 30

Check out what marvel of the cosmos NASA's orbital astronomy tool spotted.

Kiso 5639 shares my birthday. It was born in a "firestorm," which is much more dramatic than being born in a hospital maternity ward.

 NASA

This Thursday, April 24, marks 30 years since NASA launched the Hubble Space Telescope into low Earth orbit with the space shuttle Discovery, and the space agency is celebrating the milestone by letting you check out the "cosmic wonder" it spotted on one of your birthdays.

You can find out what it saw by entering the month and date on its site, as previously reported by KDVR

For me, it spotted the "firestorm of star birth" as dwarf galaxy Kiso 5639 appeared. It's apparently part of a class of "tadpole" galaxies named for their bright heads and elongated tails.