Tiny moon Phobos zips by Mars in fun Hubble time-lapse

Mars easily overshadows its two tiny moons, but a new time-lapse video puts petite moon Phobos in the space spotlight.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a series of 13 images photobombed by Phobos as the telescope observed Mars in May 2016. NASA on Thursday released the video showing Phobos in action. Hubble snapped the images over the course of just 22 minutes.

Fascinating Phobos is just 16.5 miles (7 kilometers) across at its widest point and it's shaped a lot like an American football. It orbits Mars in under eight hours, which means it laps the planet three times in a Martian day. "It is the only natural satellite in the solar system that circles its planet in a time shorter than the parent planet's day," NASA notes.

The NASA video also delves into the history of our observations of Phobos, which was originally spotted From Earth in 1877.

Phobos doesn't have a pleasant future in store. According to NASA, the moon is inching closer to the planet and will either crash right into it or be ripped up and scattered around in a ring within 30 million to 50 million years. So we better enjoy its orbit while we can.