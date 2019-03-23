CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei's website seems to leak the P30 Pro ahead of launch event

The P30 Pro might've appeared early on Huawei's own site.

This is reportedly the Huawei P30 Pro as seen on Archive.org's instance of Huawei's website earlier this week.

Huawei's P30 series of phones appears to have peeked out of the phone maker's website a little early.

A page of Huawei's website that was spotted by Evan Blass earlier this week (h/t Engadget) seems to have revealed Huawei's P30 series of phones ahead of the company's planned announcement event. The Huawei P30's official reveal is currently set for Tuesday at 6 a.m. PT, where the company has announced will take place in Paris.

While the link Blass tweeted goes to a dead page as of Saturday, Archive.org has a version of the website from Thursday that has photos of a phone with four cameras (possibly the P30 Pro) and lists several photography features like a 40-megapixel camera, 10x hybrid zoom for the P30 Pro, low-light video recording and a Dual-View video feature.

CNET has reached to Huawei for comment about the discovered website page.

Huawei's phone event comes during a particularly exciting month in the mobile space, in which Apple is likely set to reveal a streaming service the day before and the Galaxy S10 series of phones released earlier in the month. The P30 series of phones also is coming one month after Huawei debuted its foldable Mate X phone.

