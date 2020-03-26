Huawei's Siri and Alexa rival is a smart assistant named Celia

Screenshot/Katie Collins

Huawei unveiled its new smart assistant on Thursday during the P40 Pro online launch event. Her name? Celia.

To activate Celia on your Huawei device, you'll need to use the phrase "Hey Celia" and she'll spring to life to take your requests. She'll be able to search the internet via voice command, add items to your calendar and provide face-to-face translation, among other tasks.

Huawei is far from the only company to launch it's own AI assistant. In fact, Celia is Huawei's version of Siri (from Apple), Bixby (from Samsung), Alexa (from Amazon) and Google Assistant. Huawei could previously load Google Assistant onto its phones, but following the US sanctions against the company that have prevented the two companies from working together, Huawei has put significantly more emphasis on developing its own software.

Huawei already has a custom-built smart assistant for its devices within China, but this is the first time it's brought the feature to the European market. Celia will come preloaded on Huawei's freshly unveiled flagship phones. According to Android Authority, Celia's default search engine is Microsoft Bing, but you're able to change it to Google Search if you so wish.