Huawei's older Android phones will continue getting software and security updates

Érika García / CNET

Huawei has confirmed its older phones will continue getting security and software updates after its Google license expired this month. In response to a Huawei Nova 5T user on Twitter, Huawei said "there is no impact on existing devices."

"We will continue to share security and software updates to our devices, as we always have," Huawei tweeted Monday.

Hi there, thank you for your message. There is no impact on existing devices. We will continue to share security and software updates to our devices, as we always have. If you have any questions, please let us know via DM. — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 17, 2020

Huawei was blacklisted by the United States in May 2019 when it was added to the US' "entity list" (PDF). Trump at the same time signed an executive order essentially banning the company in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge.

While Android is open source and can be used by Huawei, the Chinese tech giant is barred from using Google services like the Play Store.

Huawei and Honor phones with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) solutions pre-installed on them will also receive software updates, Huawei reportedly said this week.

"Our customers can keep receiving software updates and services thanks to the strength of the open-source community and our own advanced R&D capabilities," Huawei reportedly said. "For phones with Google Play installed out-of-the-box, all apps downloaded from Google Play and other Google apps will continue receiving updates. For phones that do not come with Google Play, new apps and updates can be managed through the pre-installed Huawei AppGallery."

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.