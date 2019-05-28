Huawei's HongMeng Android alternative may arrive in June

NurPhoto

Huawei's Android replacement could be right around the corner.

As the trade war between the United States and China continue to rage on, a new report from TechRadar suggests that Huawei's home-grown OS will begin to be rolled out next month.

Like most manufacturers, Huawei relies on Google's Android to power its smartphones. Earlier this month Google announced that it would no longer grant an Android license to the Chinese company following a White House executive order that effectively blocked the company in the US.

Huawei has since been given a 90-day reprieve on the block, which would have prohibited it from using Google's services and receiving monthly Android security updates from the search giant, for updating existing devices and networks.

Huawei, however, has been preparing for such a scenario by creating its own software, code-named HongMeng. Reports of the Android-alternative began appearing after news of the ban became known, though its launch wasn't considered to be as imminent as the new report indicates.

The company has been working on its own OS since 2012, a report from CNET sister site TechRepublic revealed last year.

"Huawei knew this was coming and was preparing. The OS was ready in January 2018 and this was our 'Plan B'," Alaa Elshimy, managing director and vice president of Huawei Enterprise Business Group Middle East, told TechRadar.

"We did not want to bring the OS to the market as we had a strong relationship with Google and others and did not want to ruin the relationship. Now, we are rolling it out next month."

According to the report, existing Android apps will work with the new OS, which could mean it is based on the open-source version of Android. Huawei has its own app store on Android, called Huawei AppGallery, which could host the new apps.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.