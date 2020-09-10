Huawei's Harmony OS is coming to smartphones with next upgrade

FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images

Huawei's Harmony OS operating system could start appearing on phones as early as next year, according to the company's mobile CEO Richard Yu. Speaking at the Huawei Developer Conference on Thursday, Yu detailed the latest version of the company's homegrown software, which will be a fully open-source platform and work on more powerful devices than it does currently.

First released last year, Harmony OS is the company's answer to iOS, Apple's mobile software, or Android by Google. When Huawei was banned from using US tech products or services by the government, Harmony was designed to serve as its alternative to the services it previously relied on from Google.

Yu first said that the he eventually intended to open up Harmony OS and have it run on phones last September, but over the past year Huawei has been focused on growing its App Gallery -- its own version of the App Store or Google Play -- by getting more developers on board. Huawei now claims it offers the third biggest app ecosystem in the world.

For Huawei, as the operating system spreads its wings, it's not simply about getting it on phones, but rather enabling a wider ecosystem of products to work together as more and more connected devices become available. This is not just a part of the company's mobile strategy, but its strategy for the internet of things, which is increasingly becoming a reality thanks to the advent of next-generation network technology 5G.

According to Huawei, apps developed for Harmony OS will work not just on smartphones, but across devices including TVs, watches and in-car technology, opening up possibilities not just to other phone manufacturers, but tech companies of all kinds.

The beta version of Harmony OS for TVs and smartwatches is available immediately, with a mobile software development kit coming in December.