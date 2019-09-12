Huawei's founder is ready to share company's 5G tech to Western buyer

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei is willing to share his company's 5G technology with a Western buyer, creating a rival, he told the Economist. He reckons it'd level the playing field in a climate where many countries are nervous about giving the controversial Chinese company access to their next generation wireless networks.

Ren's deal would let the buyer access Huawei's existing 5G patents, licences, code, technical blueprints and production knowledge for a one-time fee. The buyer would be able to tweak the source code, so neither Huawei nor the Chinese government could even have hypothetical access of any telecoms infrastructure it was used in. It'd also leave Huawei free to develop its technology as it pleases.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.