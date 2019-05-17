Huawei's first 5G phone is a 7.2-inch monster, available June

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huawei threw its hat into the 5G ring with the announcement of the Mate 20 X 5G on Thursday. This 7.2-inch hulk of a handset will do battle with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the newly announced OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

It will go on sale in the UK in June and will set you back £999. While there's no word of wider availability, that price converts to $1,279 in the US and AU$1,856 in Australia. Pretty hefty prices, but you didn't expect 5G to come cheap, did you?

The phone itself is essentially a 5G-enabled version of the Mate 20 X that the Chinese company launched in October. Aside from its whopping 7.2-inch display, it's packing Huawei's Kirin 980 processor, a huge 4,200mAh battery and a triple camera array on the back, consisting of standard zoom, telephoto zoom and super wide angle.

It's surprising that the company's first 5G phone is based on a handset launched last year, rather than the much more recent P30 Pro -- a stellar phone that I gave a very high score to in our full review. A P30 Pro with superfast 5G speeds would make for a formidable handset. That said, Huawei has confirmed that its upcoming foldable phone, the Mate X, will be 5G-enabled.

The Mate 20 X 5G will be available on EE, Vodafone, Three and O2, although so far only Vodafone has confirmed when it will be launching its 5G service.

Huawei's move into 5G leaves Apple as one of the few major smartphone companies not to have a 5G-enabled handset on the horizon.

