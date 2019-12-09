CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei will bring Harmony OS to more products next year, but not phones

It wants to keep using Android in its phones, tablets and computers.

Huawei will apparently equip more products with its Harmony OS next year, but plans to stick with Android wherever it can. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei intends to use its Harmony operating system (OS) in more products next year, but its phones, tablets and computers won't be among them, according to Reuters. The embattled Chinese company hopes to stick with Android for those devices, a spokesperson reportedly said.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.